‘No Matter How Deep…’: Rajnath Singh's Clear Message To Pak-Based Terror Outfits In His ‘Sandesh To Soldiers’ | Top Quotes

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a powerful address to the Indian Armed Forces on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, hailed India's growing military capabilities and its commitment to self-reliance in defence. He proudly mentioned ‘Operation Sindoor’, a recent military operation, which has been lauded as a shining example of India's precise and successful military strategy. The defence minister also hailed the prime minister, saying that the operation, carried out by the armed forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged as a balanced military response amidst the asymmetric warfare being witnessed globally.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address outlined India's growing military prowess and the country's ability to use modern technology, accurate intelligence, and smart strategies. Operation Sindoor, which resulted in the complete destruction of nine terror training camps, including the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, has been cited by Singh as an example of India's military capabilities. He asserted that the operation was carried out with precision, without targeting civilian areas or Pakistani military establishments, which showcased India's responsible behaviour amid effective military action.

The defence minister also explained India's growing self-reliance in defence, with the country increasingly manufacturing its own defence equipment. Notably, India is now carrying out 65% of its defence manufacturing on its own soil, compared to 35% being imported. The country's shift towards self-reliance is a major step towards reducing India's dependence on foreign technology and enhancing its defence capabilities.

Stressing on the success of Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh reiterated that the operation is not only a proof of India's military prowess but also a symbol of the country's rapidly increasing self-reliance in the defence sector. The operation has taken India's military self-reliance to a greater height, and the government is committed to achieving complete self-reliance in defence. The Union minister asserted that Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, is the first condition of a strong economy, and India is working towards achieving this goal.

He also commended the India Armed Forces for their bravery, discipline, and their role in protecting the country during war and natural disasters. He expressed gratitude to the soldiers who dedicated their lives to safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, and their families for playing their part in the service of the motherland.

Top Ten Quotes From Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: