‘No Matter How Many Challenges…We Have 140 Crore Solutions’: PM Modi Rips Congress Apart For Viewing Citizens As Problems

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered a scathing attack on the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that while his government trusts the capabilities of India's 140 crore citizens, the Congress views them as problems. During his address on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi outlined that his government has faith in the nation's ability to overcome challenges, saying, "No matter how many challenges there may be, we have 140 crore solutions with us."

The prime minister contrasted this with the Congress party's perceived distrust, alleged lack of vision and planning, accusing them of ignoring small and marginal farmers in favour of big players and influential lobbies. "Our thinking is that 140 crore countrymen are so capable that they can provide solutions to challenges, because we have trust in our countrymen. But Congress considers the countrymen themselves to be the problem," he stated. He reiterated his confidence in the nation's capabilities, saying, “No matter how many challenges there may be, we have 140 crore solutions with us.”

PM Modi also defended the dignity of constitutional offices, criticising the Opposition for their behaviour towards President Droupadi Murmu. Prime Minister Modi's address focused on the government's ‘Viksit Bharat’ roadmap, stressing India's growing global influence and role in shaping the new world order. The Prime Minister's comments were met with protests and walkouts by Opposition members, who continued to disrupt parliament proceedings.

Notably, the Lok Sabha had earlier passed the Motion of Thanks without PM Modi's customary reply for the first time in history, amid massive protests by the Opposition.

Highlighting the government's efforts to address the past shortcomings of the system, PM Modi also took a swipe at the Congress party, alleging that they had no planning or vision for the country. “Congress had no planning, no vision; rectifying their mistakes.” He stressed on India's rapid progress, stating that the country is moving fast towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, has been protesting against the government's handling of issues such as national security, the India-US trade deal, and the alleged prevention of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from speaking in the Lok Sabha. The disruptions led to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha on multiple occasions, with PM Modi eventually addressing the Rajya Sabha instead.

During his speech, PM Modi also took a subtle dig at Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, urging the Chairman to allow him to raise slogans while seated, considering his age. "Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge you, the Chairman, to let him sit and sloganeer so that he faces no discomfort," he said.