'No Merit': HC Rejects Plea Against Use of EVMs During Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition against the use of Electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Assembly polls without assigning any reasons.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedea dismissed the appeal by Ramesh Chander challenging an order of the single judge observing it had no merit.

Earlier, a single judge last year dismissed the petitioner's plea seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to comply with the mandate of Section 61-A of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

No Merit in Plea

The bench observed the legal provisions allowed the commission to use the electronic machines to record votes and the constituencies where such EVMs were required to be adopted were also specified by the body.

"We find no merit in the present appeal. Dismissed," it said.

It noted the top court had also dismissed a plea to revert to the paper ballot system.

Delhi To Go For Polls On Feb 5