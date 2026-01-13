‘No More 10-Minute Delivery’: Blinkit Drops Tag After Govt Steps In, Others To Follow

New Delhi: Blinkit has removed the “10-minute delivery” claim from its branding and platforms following the intervention of Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, amid growing concerns over the safety and working conditions of gig workers.

According to sources, the decision came after Mandaviya held discussions with senior officials of quick-commerce and food delivery platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato. During the meeting, the minister advised companies to do away with strict delivery time commitments in the interest of delivery partners’ safety.

Blinkit has already acted on the advisory, removing the 10-minute delivery promise from its brand messaging. The company has revised its principal tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”. Other aggregators are expected to follow suit in the coming days, sources said.

The move is aimed at reducing time pressure on delivery workers and ensuring greater safety, security and improved working conditions for gig workers, who often operate in challenging weather and traffic conditions.

The issue of delivery deadlines and gig worker welfare has been the subject of intense public debate in recent weeks. During the recent Parliament session, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha highlighted the “pain and misery” faced by gig workers, calling for regulatory safeguards, social security benefits and fair pay for those employed by app-based delivery and service platforms.

The policy push comes against the backdrop of the implementation of the Code on Social Security, 2020, which came into force on November 21, 2025. For the first time, the law formally defines “gig workers” and “platform workers” and provides for social security measures, including life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits and old-age protection. The Code also provides for the establishment of a Social Security Fund and a National Social Security Board dedicated to the welfare of gig and platform workers.

In addition, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has been expanding coverage of unorganised and platform workers through the e-Shram portal, launched in August 2021, to build a comprehensive national database for targeted welfare interventions.