No More Delays! Supreme Court Issues Binding Directions to High Courts for Timely Justice

New Delhi: In a move to strengthen timely justice delivery, the Supreme Court has invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and issued mandatory guidelines for all High Courts aimed at curbing inordinate delays in pronouncing and uploading judgments.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed High Courts to pronounce reserved judgments within three months. The Court laid down strict timelines for bail matters, mandating that bail orders should ideally be delivered on the same day of hearing. If reserved, they must be pronounced the next day. The apex court directed that regular bail orders must be communicated immediately to the trial courts, and undertrial prisoners granted bail should be released on the same day, subject to completion of formalities.

The apex court further ordered that once a judgment is pronounced, it must be uploaded on the respective High Court website within 24 hours. It clarified that the date on which the operative part of the judgment is pronounced in open court will be considered the official date of the judgment itself.

Additional safeguards for compliance

The ruling also specifies that the date of reserving a judgment must be reflected on the High Court website. In cases of prolonged delay, the operative part is to be announced in court, with detailed reasons to follow. The directions include escalation mechanisms: non-compliance with timelines may result in the case being reallocated to another bench, and if reasons are not uploaded within 30 days, the matter can be withdrawn and placed before a fresh bench.

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Registrar Generals of all High Courts have been directed to place these guidelines before their respective Chief Justices for immediate implementation.

The Supreme Court emphasized that High Courts serve as the primary institutions where thousands of citizens seek justice daily, making timely pronouncement of judgments essential for maintaining public faith in the judiciary. The bench, however, clarified that the directions are not meant to cast aspersions on any individual judge or institution but are aimed at addressing systemic delays.

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The judgment arose from a case highlighting significant delays in pronouncement and uploading of judgments, particularly in the Jharkhand High Court.