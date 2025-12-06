No More Extortion! Rs 7,500 for Upto 500 Km- Centre Caps Flight Fares As IndiGo Crisis Mounts

New Delhi: In a major relief for air flyers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has announced capping of airfares on Saturday following large scale spike in prices owing to IndiGo's operational disruptions.

In a statement, the ministry added that it took note of concerns regarding the unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing flight operations disruptions. Following the sky-rocketing prices, the airlines shall not charge fares from the passengers more than the prescribed limit. The fares will be applicable across airline websites, apps, and third-party travel portals, stated the order.

The order however are exclusive of UDF, PSF and taxes, and do not apply to Business Class or RCS-UDAN flights.

The limits are all set to stay in place until the fares stabilise or till further review, stated the ministry in the order.

Govt Steps In

Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a statement regarding concerns raised by passengers over skyrocketing airfares amid Indigo’s "operational disruptions" leading to a chaos in India's aviation sector. Addresing the 'opportunistic pricing", the Ministry said, ""In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes."

IndiGo May Face Severe Financial Penalties,

IndiGo may reportedly face severe financial penalties after a major chaos unfolded in the aviation sector as the airline cancelled hundreds of flights across key cities in India.

As per reports, the number of flights that IndiGo gets in various sectors can also be curtailed following the massive operational breakdown. They may be allowed to fly those number of flights for which they can provide a full crew.

IndiGo Cancellations Status Quo

IndiGo Airlines operations continued to remain severely disrupted across major airports on Saturday, with as many as 452 flights cancelled. This has led to inconvenience for thousands of passengers stranded in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.