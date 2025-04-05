No More Land Grabs In Name of Waqf: CM Yogi After Bill Passed In Parliament

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that no one will be able to grab property in the name of Waqf Board anymore as the land would be used to build schools, colleges, hospitals or housing for poor.

CM Yogi’s remark has come a day after Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed in both the Houses — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — and is awaiting President’s nod before finally becoming a law.

Welcoming the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that no one can now usurp land under the guise of the Waqf Board. Public property and revenue lands will be utilised to build schools, colleges, hospitals, or housing for the poor.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring the smooth passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, highlighting that it had previously been misused as a tool for illegal land grabbing in Uttar Pradesh.

In his statement, the Chief Minister remarked that in Uttar Pradesh, the Waqf Act had become a means to illegally acquire acres of land, as properties were often claimed in the name of the Waqf Board. However, he emphasised that this misuse will now be effectively curbed.

Will Make UP poverty free, number one state, says CM Yogi

In another statement, CM Yogi Adityanath pledged to eliminate poverty in the state and make Uttar Pradesh the number one place in the country.

We will eliminate poverty from Uttar Pradesh in 3 years and make the state number one in the country. CM Yogi also inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 629 development projects worth Rs 654 crore.