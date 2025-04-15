No More Munambam-like Cases Under New Waqf Act: Kiren Rijiju

Kochi: Amid growing national debate over land rights, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday strongly defended the Centre’s amendments to the Waqf Act, calling them essential to prevent arbitrary land acquisitions and to correct long-standing injustices. Speaking to reporters in Kerala , Rijiju lambasted the CPI(M)-led LDF government over the controversial Munambam land dispute, where over 600 fishermen families were allegedly stripped of ownership after the Kerala Waqf Board claimed 404 acres as Waqf property.

Calling the case a “tragedy”, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said the new provisions under the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, are aimed at restoring rightful land ownership to people.

“Land is the most precious thing—many nations have gone to war over it. We must protect every inch for its rightful owner,” he said, announcing that he would be visiting Munambam later in the day to meet affected residents.

Rijiju said the new law introduces a crucial safeguard: Section 2A, which excludes trusts created "by a Muslim for a purpose similar to a Waqf" from the jurisdiction of the Waqf Act. Residents of Munambam hope this will help reclaim their revenue rights.

The minister also said the Centre had scrapped Section 40, a clause that had allowed Waqf Boards to unilaterally declare any land as Waqf property. “No authority should have uncontrolled power,” he said, adding that future land surveys would now be conducted by the District Collector and based strictly on government records.

In a move to increase accountability, Rijiju announced the reconstitution of all State Waqf Boards and Tribunals.

He explained that Waqf property, once dedicated by a Waqif (donor), cannot be transferred arbitrarily—a key legal flaw in the Munambam case, which, according to him, can and should be challenged.

Rijiju also took a dig at the Congress , blaming the UPA-era amendments in 2013 for enabling “sweeping Waqf claims”. “We’ve now brought in strict safeguards. No more arbitrary actions,” he said.

The amended law also allows appeals against Waqf Tribunal rulings in High Courts and mandates a revamp of both board and tribunal structures to ensure fairness.

Referring to a related case involving Mohammad Siddiqui Sait, Rijiju noted that once land is transferred, it can no longer be considered Waqf property.