No More Private Phones: Traffic Cops to Get Body Cameras for E-Challan Transparency, Confirms Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday (December 10th, 2025), announced in the Legislative Assembly, the new measures that the government is taking to make police work more efficient. In his announcement, he said, “The government will work on equipping traffic police with Body Worn Cameras in phases. Like Goa, only those police personnel with BWCs can issue challans.”

He also confirmed that the system will be rolled out in phases with major cities in the state to be the first in line where the system would be tested. “A team, to be led by a senior officer, will study the practices around the world and different states related to the use of technology. Based on its recommendations, a policy will be introduced in the next three months,” he further added.

The announcement was made when Fadnavis was addressing concerns raised by both ruling and opposition MLCs during question hour, who criticized traffic police officers for using personal mobile phones when issuing e-challans.

The move is intended to ensure transparency and curb corruption by documenting interactions between the police and citizens. It is also meant to protect police personnel from false allegations and assaults.

This mandate is a direct measure to restore public trust, which has been eroded by sporadic incidents of police misconduct and allegations surrounding the e-challan process when conducted via private, unmonitored devices.