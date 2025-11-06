'No More Trading of Dreams For Early Marriage': Assam's 'Nijut Moina' Encourages Girl Students To Choose Books Over 'Burdens'

Girl students in Assam can now fulfill their dreams and aspirations of becoming career-oriented women, without giving in to the pressure of early marriage. This has become possible due to the state government's "Nijut Moina" scheme, which aims to empower and educate women while discouraging child marriage.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted a video on X showing the excitement of women encouraged to choose "books" over "burdens".

In the post, Sarma wrote, "There was a time our daughters traded their dreams & aspirations for an early marriage. Not anymore! Through #NijutMoina, they are empowered to choose books over burdens — learning, growing, and shaping their own destiny to new heights."

In the video, one of the students said, "Today, we have come here to attend the Nijut Moina scheme event that has been organized. Students from many colleges have joined this programme. We thank the Chief Minister of Assam as, through this scheme, all students have benefited immensely. Earlier, whenever we thought of buying something for our studies, it was often difficult to manage. But now, with the financial assistance provided through this scheme, we have received a lot of support in our education."

Speaking of the scheme's benefits, she added, "Previously, we saw that child marriage was very common in Assam. Many girls like us were not allowed to go to college after matriculation. But since this scheme was introduced last year, the practice of child marriage has reduced significantly. We have received benefits in every way because of this initiative."

About ‘Nijut Moina’ Scheme

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Mukhyamantrir Nijut Moina Asoni has emerged as a beacon of hope for fulfilling the dreams of every girl child in Assam.

Inaugurating the centrally organised Nijut Moina 2.0 cheque distribution programme at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah sports Complex at Sarusajai in Guwahati on October 28, the Chief Minister said that Nijut Moina Asoni has proved to be a force in empowering girls who are excelling in different sectors of life.

It may be noted that Nijut Moina Asoni will benefit over 3.5 lakh girl students in the 2025-26 academic year, as against more than 1.6 lakh students who received assistance from the same programme in the year 2024-25.

Under the scheme, every girl enrolled in classes XI and XII will receive Rs. 1,000 per month. Those enrolled in integrated teacher training programmes and undergraduate courses will receive Rs. 1,250 per month, while postgraduate students will get Rs. 2,500 per month for a maximum of ten months.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that last year 1,61,302 students benefited from the scheme, while this year 3,50,265 students will receive its benefits.

The increase in the number of beneficiaries indicates the rising enrolment of girls in higher education, which the Chief Minister said is an inspiring development.

The Chief Minister said that not a single girl who was promoted from first to second year dropped out last year.

"The Nijut Moina Scheme has ensured that no girl leaves higher education midway. Within one year, the scheme has built confidence among lakhs of girl students, helping them stand on their own feet and dream of reaching new heights. It has shaped a generation of young women ready to lead a new Assam," the Chief Minister added.

Attributing Nijut Moina Scheme to discouraging child marriage, the Chief Minister said that the government has taken strong steps to combat and end child marriage in the state, launching various initiatives and arresting many involved in the practice.

He stated that child marriage had once threatened Assam's social fabric, but the Nijut Moina Scheme has played a key role in changing the mindset.

"A few years ago, many girls in Assam were married at the age of 12, became mothers by 14, and by 20 had two to three children. After taking a pledge on August 15, 2022 while hoisting the National Flag, to free Assam's girls from the scourge of child marriage, the government arrested about eight thousand people within two years. Many parents, forced by poverty, married off their daughters at a young age against their wishes. Standing with these parents, the government now aims to guide Assam's daughters toward a new dawn.

To support this initiative, the government has launched several initiatives, like free admission to colleges, bicycles for girls in class nine, scooters for meritorious higher secondary students, and reservations for women in government services," the Chief Minister said.

He said this is the new Assam, one that must transform into a developed and confident state where child marriage has no place, where poverty never hampers the girls' education, and where every young woman can achieve her dreams.

Referring to the pace of industrialisation, the Chief Minister said that Assam has begun new industrial ventures. The state has sent young women to Bengaluru for training to prepare them for employment at the Tata Semiconductor Project in Jagiroad. Assamese nurses now work in Singapore, and soon the state youth will find well-paid jobs in Japan, South Korea, and other countries.

Dr. Sarma emphasised that the government has envisioned a progressive Assam built on respect for women and compassion over hatred.

The Chief Minister announced that the Nijut Moina Scheme will now include girls studying in the 5th semester of undergraduate courses, as well as those enrolled in state polytechnic institutes and ITIs. He stated that the government aims to support the education of 10 lakh girls through this scheme.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the current funding under the scheme is not sufficient, emphasising that Assam, being a developing state, must pursue both growth and capital generation while ensuring fair distribution of resources.

He announced that from November 15 until the end of the upcoming matric examinations, each student appearing for the exams will receive Rs. 300 per month. He also mentioned that those who are receiving benefits under the Nijut Moina scheme would receive a special gift in February.