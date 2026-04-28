No More Vulgar Songs: Karnataka Government Issues Guidelines for School Performances
As per the new order, students will no longer be allowed to perform dances to songs deemed inappropriate during school events, including cultural and educational programmes.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at protecting students and preserving the dignity of educational spaces, the Karnataka School Education Department has banned dance performances to obscene or vulgar songs in all schools across the state.
The directive applies to government-aided and private institutions and comes as part of a broader effort to promote culturally appropriate and value-based activities in schools.
As per the new order, students will no longer be allowed to perform dances to songs deemed inappropriate during school events, including cultural and educational programmes.
The department has made it clear that such performances are not in line with the purpose of education and can negatively impact students.
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Officials stated that allowing such content in school settings affects the sanctity and overall environment of learning institutions.
Key highlights of the directive
- Dance performances to obscene or vulgar songs are strictly prohibited
- Schools must select inspiring, positive, and patriotic songs
- Cultural programmes should reflect Karnataka’s values and traditions
- Music should support students’ moral and cultural development
- Headmasters and managements are responsible for content selection
- Students must wear appropriate and decent costumes
- Move aimed at preserving educational environment
Focus on culture, values and positive messaging
Further, schools have now been directed to choose songs that are inspiring, educational, and culturally enriching.
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The order encourages the use of music that reflects Karnataka’s heritage, pride, and values, while also promoting patriotism and positive messaging.
Authorities emphasised that school activities should contribute to the moral and cultural development of students rather than expose them to inappropriate content.
Dress code guidelines also issued
Along with the ban on vulgar songs, the department has also issued instructions regarding student attire during performances.
Schools have been asked to ensure that students wear decent and appropriate costumes during dance and cultural events, aligning with the values of educational institutions.
The responsibility of implementing these guidelines has been placed on headmasters and school managements.
They have been instructed to carefully review and approve all songs and performances conducted during school programmes to ensure compliance with the new rules.
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