‘No Need to Speculate’: Fadnavis Brushes Off Raut’s PM Modi Successor Talk

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to retire in September and that his recent visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur was to discuss his successor. Raut further asserted that PM Modi’s successor would be from Maharashtra .

Raut emphasized that PM Modi had not visited the RSS headquarters in the past 10-11 years, and this visit was a farewell to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

While speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said, “PM Modi went to the RSS office (PM Modi’s visit to Nagpur) to announce his retirement. As per my knowledge, he has never visited the RSS headquarters in the past 10-11 years. RSS wants a change in leadership, and PM Modi is now leaving.”

The Shiv Sena MP also claimed that the RSS is pushing for a change in the country’s leadership, which is why PM Modi is allegedly planning to submit his retirement application in September.

“From what I understand, the entire Sangh Parivar wants a change in the country’s leadership. PM Modi’s time is over, and they want to choose the next BJP chief,” Raut said.

Raut’s comments came just a day after PM Modi paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir during his Nagpur visit.

Maharashtra CM Dismisses Claims About PM Modi’s Retirement

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis , who accompanied PM Modi to the RSS headquarters, dismissed claims about Prime Minister’s retirement plans. The Chief Minister assured that PM Modi would continue to lead the country for many years.

“He is our leader and will continue,” Fadnavis said. “Discussing succession while the leader is active is inappropriate in Indian culture,” he added.

The Chief Minister further said in our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession is Mughal culture.



"The time has not come to discuss it", the Chief Minister added.