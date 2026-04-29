No Neta Culture: Maharashtra Govt Directs Officials Not To Rise From Seats For Tainted MPs/MLAs

Mumbai: In a symbolic move to eradicate ‘neta culture' in the state, the Devendra Fadnavis government has now instructed officials not to rise from their seats, a common show of courtesy, when they meet any tainted MPs or MLAs, or those who are facing inquiries.

In addition to this, those politicians who come to government offices for any poll-related work will not be shown courtesy either.

The Maharashtra government has issued a resolution on Tuesday, which amended its previous directives on November 20, 2025. This earlier directive mandated officials to rise and greet the elected representatives on their arrival or when they depart.

“If an elected representative has been convicted in a criminal or other case, or if they have been summoned as an appellant or a party for an inquiry/hearing, or if they are present in a government office for election-related processes (such as filing nomination papers, scrutiny, or hearings), officials are not required to stand up or greet the Member of the Legislative Assembly / Parliament upon their arrival or departure,” the amendment, introduced on April 28, 2026, reportedly mentioned.

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The new rule directs officials to treat all elected representatives without any special protocol, just like any ordinary citizen.

Earlier Directive

The amended directive is a reversal of the November 2025 order, in which government officials were directed to treat legislators or parliamentarians with respect.

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“Officials should rise and greet Members of the Legislative Assembly/Parliament when they arrive for a meeting and when they depart after the meeting concludes,” it had mentioned.

Why Has This Change Been Introduced?

According to a senior official from the General Administration Department (GAD), this change has been brought in only for convicted individuals and those who are facing inquiries.