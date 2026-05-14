‘No One Can Build New Keralam Alone’: Satheesan Reaches Out To Rivals After CM Win; Venugopal Backs Decision, Chennithala Stays Elusive

Thiruvananthapuram: Soon after the Congress high command named VD Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Keralam, the Congress leader moved swiftly to calm factional tensions within the party, reaching out to his two rivals for the top post, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after being elected the Congress Legislative Party leader, Satheesan said he would take both Venugopal and Chennithala “into complete confidence” and stressed that governance in the state would require teamwork rather than individual leadership.

“Only a collective effort can build a new Keralam. No one can do it alone; a team can achieve it,” Satheesan said.

The six-time MLA described his elevation not as a personal victory but as a “divine responsibility”, while thanking the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, for placing faith in him.

Advertisement

“My party has entrusted me with a great responsibility. I thank Rahul Gandhi and others for that. Lakhs of UDF workers and leaders worked hard in this election. I am grateful to them for that,” he said.

In a clear attempt to send a reconciliation message after days of intense infighting, Satheesan praised Venugopal for coordinating the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) activities during the election campaign.

Advertisement

“It was KC Venugopal who coordinated all the activities of the AICC. His support was immense,” Satheesan said.

He also showered praise on Chennithala, who headed the campaign committee during the Assembly polls. “Ramesh Chennithala is also my leader,” he said.

Satheesan further underlined the Congress’ collective leadership culture, saying, “Congress is no ordinary party. There is a galaxy of leadership. They have given me feedback and advice and pulled me up when I was wrong,” he said.

The CM-designate also indicated that the Congress Legislature Party would soon meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to stake claim to form the next government in the state.

“We will meet the Governor and then will figure out when this is happening. A call will be taken. The ministers will be decided by the party. The party will come together and decide,” he said.

Looking ahead to the formation of the new UDF government, Satheesan acknowledged the serious fiscal challenges facing the state.

“There will be a new era, a new Keralam. We know the fiscal situation of Keralam is vulnerable. We are hopeful that we can change everything,” he added.

While Satheesan projected unity, the reactions from the other contenders reflected varying political moods.

Venugopal, who was widely perceived as the preferred choice of the Congress high command due to his proximity to Rahul Gandhi, publicly accepted the decision and congratulated Satheesan.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Venugopal said he would fully support the new Chief Minister and the incoming UDF government.

“I accept the Congress decision appointing VD Satheesan as Keralam CM,” he said, while pledging complete cooperation.

However, senior Congress leader Chennithala remained conspicuously absent from the public scene after the announcement.

Soon after the AICC declared Satheesan as the Legislative Party leader, reporters gathered outside Chennithala’s residence in Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram, only to be informed that he had already left.

Congress leader Jyothi Kumar Chamakkala later told reporters that Chennithala was not at home, fuelling speculation about disappointment within his camp after missing out on the Chief Minister’s post.

Meanwhile, Sunny Joseph welcomed the decision and confirmed that the Congress Legislative Party would meet election observers later in the evening.

Congress MP Hibi Eden hailed the leadership choice, describing Satheesan as the face of the people’s mandate in Keralam.

“For the past five years, as the opposition leader of Keralam, VD Satheesan has led the battle and attained a huge victory against a 10-year LDF rule. It was the desire and expectation of the people of Keralam that VD Satheesan should become the Chief Minister,” Eden said.

Satheesan’s appointment comes after more than a week of hectic deliberations and lobbying in New Delhi, where the Congress leadership struggled to resolve the leadership question despite the UDF’s emphatic mandate in the Assembly elections.