No One Can Separate Muslims And DMK: TN CM MK Stalin In Desperate Appeasement Mode

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who seems to be in a desperate appeasement mode ahead of next years Assembly elections in the state, on Saturday made a statement saying no one can separate DMK and Muslims adding they have been continuously raising voice against the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.

MK Stalin, who addressed a government programme during Ramzan, in a statement said, “We are organising such programs to show that no one can separate Muslims and DMK... Even now, since last August, we have been continuously raising our voices in the Lok Sabha against the Waqf Amendment bill.”

“Even two days ago, we brought a separate resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly demanding the withdrawal of that amendment that could deceive Muslims,” he said.

Speaking further, MK Stalin informed that many Muslims around the world were congratulating them on this resolution in Tamil Nadu.

"Even the Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi Palaniswami, did not participate in the resolution. You know why... DMK is the only government that can oppose it if there is danger to Muslims, we will do it whether we are in power or not. We will provide Muslims with what they need, including educational development and reservation...," the Tamil Nadu chief minister said.

DMK will be number one party in Tamil Nadu, Oppn competing for second spot

In another statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that his party DMK will always be number one in the state adding that competition between opposition parties is for number two spot.