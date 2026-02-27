‘No One is Above Shiva Shakti': Sunita Kejriwal Reacts as Arvind Kejriwal & Manish Sisodia Get Clean Chit

In a massive legal triumph for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on February 27, 2026, Special Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court discharged Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of all charges in the Delhi excise policy case. The court also cleared 21 others, including BRS leader K Kavitha, citing a lack of "criminal intent" and slamming the CBI for constitutional violations. Following the verdict, Sunita Kejriwal took to X (Twitter) to express her gratitude, stating that truth always prevails over power.

Sunita Kejriwal’s Response

Sunita Kejriwal, who has been the most vocal supporter of the AAP leaders throughout the trial, tweeted on X shortly after the discharge order. "In this world, no matter how powerful one becomes, one cannot rise above Shiva Shakti. Truth always prevails," she posted. While speaking to the press, she said, “I would like to thank God today. Arvind ji has spent his life with honesty. But these people (BJP) sent Arvind ji and his associates to jail. I had faith that truth would prevail. I would like to thank all those who stood by us."

The court’s observation that there was no overarching conspiracy has effectively dismantled the backbone of the liquor scam allegations, providing a clean slate for the AAP leadership as they return to the political fold.

The two-year-long legal battle over the Delhi excise policy concluded today with a total discharge of all 23 accused. Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were welcomed back to the former's residence with emotional scenes of celebration and relief. The family reunion was marked by a sense of vindication after a grueling period of investigation. Judge Jitendra Singh stated that allowing the CBI's current conduct would be a "grave violation" of the Constitution. The court specifically criticized the practice of using "approvers" to fill gaps in a narrative to implicate others.