'No One's An Animal Hater': Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Plea to Stay On Removal of Delhi's Stray Dogs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has postponed its decision on an appeal to halt its previous order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets and place them in shelters. This development occurs in the midst of a major public outrage and legal challenges to the court's August 11th first order.

Supreme Court’s Initial Order on Stray Dogs

On 11 August, a two-judge bench issued the first directive in a case regarding the increasing number of dog bite incidents in the area, especially involving youngsters. The court has stated that local officials are starting collecting all stray dogs and placing them in shelters right now.

In addition, the order prohibited the return of these dogs to public areas and threatened to take severe measures against anyone who interfered with the operation. The bench underlined that the action was in the "larger public interest" to safeguard people from rabies and dog attacks, particularly youngsters.

Backlash from Animal Rights Advocates and Public Figures

After the decision came out, animal rights advocates, welfare organizations, and some well-known public celebrities strongly opposed them. They claimed, the actions were "impractical," and "inhumane."

The absence of proper infrastructure, money, and staff to house Delhi's estimated lakhs of stray dogs sparked concerns. Numerous people also noted that the order appeared to be in violation of the current Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

They argued that concentrating on widespread sterilization, immunization, and community-based care, which has been successful in lowering the number of rabies cases across the country is the humane approach.

The case was transferred from a two-judge bench to a three-judge bench after the public outrage, and the three-judge court heard the appeals for a stay of the order. The bench allegedly lectured the local authorities for their humility in enabling the stray dog problem to worsen during the most recent session.

The court has indicated that it is carefully weighing the arguments from both sides those promoting public safety and those promoting animal welfare while holding back its decision on the appeal to stay the instruction.