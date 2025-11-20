'No Other Child Should Suffer Like This': Stunned Nation Reacts To Delhi Class X Student’s Suicide

New Delhi: The suicide of a Class 10 student at Rajendra Place Metro Station has sparked a nationwide wave of shock, anger and grief. His handwritten note, recovered from his bag, reveals repeated humiliation, fear and pressure he said he faced at school, raising serious questions about student safety and accountability in educational spaces.

The 16-year-old, who studied at a well-known Delhi school, ended his life on Tuesday afternoon. His final words were filled with apology, pain, and a plea for action so that, in his own words, “no other child goes through what I went through.”

A Year of Complaints, No Intervention

His father, Pradeep Patil, said the family had been raising concerns for nearly a year. “We told the school many times. They kept saying Shourya must focus on studies,” he told the media.

According to the FIR, classmates confirmed that one teacher had been threatening him with a Transfer Certificate (TC) and parent calls over minor issues.

In his note, he expressed guilt that his parents had “done so much” for him, and he could not give them anything back. He apologised to his brother for being rude and wrote that he would “break his mother’s heart for the last time.” He even requested that if his organs were usable, they should be donated to someone who needed them.

Advertisement

The Incident That Broke Him

On the day of the incident, the boy reportedly slipped during dance practice. Instead of concern, a teacher allegedly accused him of “overacting.” Students say this happened in front of the Principal, who stayed silent. For a child already under emotional strain, this appears to have been the final blow.

Reactions From a Shocked Nation

Reactions poured in as the story spread across social media and news platforms. One user wrote, “Shocking: Strict action is needed against the teachers and principal. A 16-year-old Delhi student ended his life. Heartbreaking for him and his parents - no child should suffer like this.”

Advertisement

An X user, Atul Krishan, shared a part of the boy’s message, highlighting the teen’s plea for action and adding that the incident should be a wake-up call for every school. A friend of the boy also said he had been struggling for a long time, “Many of us complained about harsh behaviour by teachers. He wanted to be a dancer and worked really hard in the drama club. But he was often insulted and told he was ‘overacting’.”

The reactions reflect a deep frustration with school systems that many feel focus more on punishment and pressure than on student well-being.

A Letter That Demands Change

The suicide note shows a child overwhelmed by fear and repeated humiliation. It also shows kindness, his wish to donate organs, and deep love for his family. But more than anything, it carries a desperate hope that no other child should ever be pushed to this point.

A National Call for Accountability

Police have registered a case, and investigations are underway. But the boy’s final words force a bigger question, Are India’s schools emotionally safe for children? This is not just one school’s failure. It points to a wider crisis - unchecked teacher behaviour, public scolding, constant fear of punishment, and almost zero mental-health support for students. A teenager’s final letter should never be the reason change begins. But this one leaves the country with no excuse to look away.



If You Need Help, If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available. You can reach out to your nearest mental-health helpline, speak to a trusted adult, or call: