No PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha Today As House Adjourned Over Opposition Ruckus, May Speak in Rajya Sabha Tomorrow

New Delhi: The pandemonium in Parliament continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, and reached its climax when Opposition MPs stormed Treasury benches and stalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House adjourned at 5 pm as Opposition gheraoed the Prime Minister's seat in Lok Sabha. PM Modi was scheduled to address the House at 5 pm.

The chaotic scenes from inside the Parliament showed Opposition MPs, mostly women and a few of their male colleagues, stepping inside the well. Visuals showed the MPs crossing over the two barricades before the Speaker's Chair, and gheraoing the PM's seat, and where the Chairperson Sandhya Ray was seated.

The adjournment at 5 pm before PM Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks for the President's address, came after two other adjournments on Tuesday over commotion in the Lower House.

As per latest reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, as per planned Business of the House. Sources suggest that the Prime Minister will be speaking at the Upper House at 5 pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning the House was adjourned twice, once over Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's proposed speech on General Naravane's unpublished book and the second time when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, in a throwback moment, attempted to read out a list of books that portray the Gandhi family in a poor light.

Nishikant Dubey Flashes Bofors Book in Parliament

Speaking at the Lower House, Nishikant Dubey listed several books and spoke about what they said regarding various members of the Gandhi family.

“I have also brought books written on Gandhi family... Here is the book on Edwina, Nehru. I have brought a book on Indira Gandhi. Along with it, The Red Sari, The Accidental Prime Minister, and Bofors Gate. These books expose the Gandhi family and its corruption scandals,” Dubey said.

The exchange was seen as a throwback moment for the BJP as Dubey attempted to read out portions from several books that the Congress might find unsettling, at a time when Rahul Gandhi seems to be hell-bent to speak about General Naravane's unpublished book in Parliament.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was the presiding officer at the time, objected to Dubey, saying that MPs cannot reat from any book, newspaper or letter which is not in connection with the business of the House. The House was adjourned till 5 pm.

Earlier, proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition members protested over the LoP not being allowed to quote from the unpublished memoir of former Army chief M M Naravane.

Quoting from Naravane's Memoir

Rahul Gandhi had been attempting to quote from Naravane's memoir from Monday. He was first interrupted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, following which Speaker Om Birla had ruled that quoting from an unpublished and unauthenticated source is not allowed in the House.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote from the memoir, the second time, this time getting his source authenticated. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju interrupted him, saying that the Speaker had already given his ruling and he cannot quote from the memoir.