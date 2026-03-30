‘No Police Deployment’: TVK Flags ‘Serious Lapse’ In Chief Vijay's Poll Security, Writes To ECI

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Monday alleged a “complete absence” of police deployment during his campaign in Chennai, flagging a “serious lapse” in election security arrangements in a formal complaint to the Election Commission of India.

In a letter dated March 30 to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader CTR Nirmal Kumar said Vijay's campaign convoy was left without police protection or traffic regulation despite prior permission for campaigning.

According to the letter, Vijay was scheduled to travel from Perambur to Kolathur as part of his campaign, but “there was absolutely no police deployment or zero traffic management provided by the authorities”. CTR Nirmal Kumar said large crowds gathering on the roads brought the convoy to a complete standstill, preventing movement even from the first venue.

“This has brought the entire campaign movement to a halt,” the letter said, adding that the lack of basic security “poses a serious risk to public safety, creates unnecessary chaos and severely disrupts the legitimate election campaigning process”.

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The TVK chief also raised concerns over “unequal treatment” and alleged administrative bias during the ongoing election process. He urged the poll body to immediately direct the Chennai City Police to ensure adequate personnel deployment and proper traffic management for his campaign and public meetings.

Vijay further sought action against officials responsible for failing to provide basic security arrangements and called for ensuring “free and fair movement for all political parties and candidates without any hindrance”. The letter added that the situation was affecting the democratic rights of “thousands of citizens” who had gathered peacefully.

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The complaint also comes amid Vijay’s broader allegation that he was denied permission for open-vehicle campaigning while such approvals were granted to MK Stalin of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The development coincides with Vijay formally entering the electoral fray earlier in the day, filing his nomination from Perambur and Trichy East constituencies for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23 across 234 constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4.

A day earlier, Vijay unveiled TVK’s manifesto, promising anti-drug protection zones in schools and colleges, monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for diploma holders and a push for local employment with a proposed 75 per cent quota for Tamils. He also outlined plans to promote entrepreneurship through a “Creative Entrepreneurs Scheme”.