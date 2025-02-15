No Power, No Problem? Karnataka Man Gets Stitches Under Flashlight, Video Emerges | Image: X

Ballari: A man injured in a road accident was given stitches under mobile phone flashlights after a sudden power outage at a government hospital in Ballari, Karnataka, with the incident going viral on social media.

A relative of the patient, who had been stitched up, shared the video of the hospital following an accident on February 13.

The hospital, a joint initiative by the state and Union governments, opened two years ago and has faced multiple complaints since then.

Power Outage in Hospital, Doctor Use Flashlight During Stitching Procedure

The patient sustained minor injuries in a road accident and was quickly taken to the hospital's emergency ward. However, during treatment, a sudden power outage for about 15 minutes caused the ward to go dark, and with no immediate backup, the doctors had to rely on a mobile flashlight to finish the procedure.

Medical Superintendent Shiva Nayak confirmed the incident, saying that the power supply had been unstable throughout the evening.

The patient's relative explained that around 7 pm, a sudden power cut affected the emergency ward, but there was little concern over the disruption.

"The doctors came and stitched up the wound using a smartphone torchlight," the relative said.

The video also shows other patients in the emergency ward as doctors, nurses, and others work using mobile phone flashlights.

Public dissatisfaction is increasing, with allegations of poor maintenance and staff shortages, leading to demands for strict action against the authorities.

Maternal Death Reported in Ballari in 2024

Earlier in December 2024, Sumaya, 25, passed away from multiple organ failure while receiving treatment at the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari.

Her death followed that of five other women—Rojamma, Nandini, Muskaan, Mahalaxmi, and Lalitamma—prompting serious concerns about medical negligence and drug quality.