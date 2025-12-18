No PUCC, No Fuel; Non-BS-VI Vehicles Barred: Delhi Enforces Stricter Vehicle Rules to Curb Pollution

New Delhi: With air quality consistently being in the ‘very poor’ category, the Delhi government has tightened vehicle-related restrictions as part of its intensified response to curb rising pollution levels in the national capital. Officials say vehicular emissions remain one of the biggest contributors to Delhi’s winter smog, prompting stricter enforcement under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ Rule

From Thursday midnight, vehicles without a valid PUCC will be denied fuel at all petrol, diesel and CNG stations in Delhi. Petrol pump operators have been instructed to verify PUCC certificates before dispensing fuel. Violations may attract penalties under motor vehicle and environmental regulations.

Vehicles Allowed to Operate in Delhi

BS-VI compliant vehicles, whether registered in Delhi or outside the city, are permitted to enter and operate within the national capital under the current pollution curbs.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are fully allowed and face no restrictions, as they do not emit tailpipe pollutants.

CNG, LNG and hybrid vehicles are permitted, provided they comply with pollution control norms and possess valid documentation.

Vehicles registered in Delhi with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) are allowed to refuel at petrol, diesel and CNG stations and continue operations.

Vehicles Not Allowed or Facing Restrictions

Non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi have been barred from entering the city as part of efforts to restrict the inflow of high-emission vehicles.

Vehicles without a valid PUCC will not be allowed to purchase fuel at any petrol, diesel or CNG pump in Delhi, irrespective of the fuel type.

Older petrol and diesel vehicles that do not meet prescribed emission standards are subject to restrictions under the current enforcement drive.

What are non-BS-VI vehicles?

Non-BS-VI vehicles are those that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms, India’s strictest vehicle emission standards implemented nationwide in April 2020. BS-IV Vehicles, typically running on older petrol or diesel technology, emit significantly higher levels of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter compared to BS-VI-compliant vehicles. Because of their higher emission levels, non-BS-VI vehicles are considered major contributors to urban air pollution and are often the first to face restrictions during high pollution episodes.

How the Rules Are Being Enforced

The Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department have intensified enforcement across the city to ensure compliance with the new vehicle rules. Around 78 to 80 enforcement teams have been deployed at petrol pumps and major entry points, including Kundi, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Auchandi, Mandoli, Kapashera and the Bajghera toll on the Dwarka Expressway, among others. Officials said checks are being carried out using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems along with manual verification.

Why These Measures Were Introduced

Delhi has been witnessing high pollution levels over the past several weeks. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 328 on Wednesday morning, placing it in the ‘Very Poor’ category despite a marginal improvement from previous days.

With pollution levels remaining high for several consecutive days, authorities said stricter vehicle-related curbs were necessary to prevent further deterioration and reduce health risks.

Officials said the measures are aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, which remain a major contributor to Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, particularly during the winter months when weather conditions trap pollutants close to the ground.