No Reason Not To Believe Our Prime Minister: Ghulam Nabi Azad On Donald Trump's Mediation Claim During India-Pakistan Tension

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister, ex-Congress leader, and a former close ally of Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has said that there is no reason to not to believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s that no external mediation occurred during the India-Pakistan ceasefire talks during Operation Sindoor, a claim that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly echoed, and one that Rahul Gandhi has openly questioned.

Ghulam Nabi Azad is not the only senior leader distancing himself from the Congress line. Earlier today, Shashi Tharoor, Rajiv Shukla, and Karti Chidambaram also voiced disagreement with Rahul Gandhi over Donald Trump’s statements regarding mediation and the state of India’s economy when he referred to both India and Russia as “dead economies”. Trump's dead economy remark has come as India remains firm on its national interest while negotiating a trade deal with the United States.

Sharing his view on the matter, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Mr. Trump says many things, but our elected Prime Minister clearly stated in Parliament that no world leader interfered in Operation Sindoor, so the chapter is closed... there is no reason not to believe the Prime Minister.”

Commenting on the security forces' anti-terror operations, Azad added, “Action against terrorism is essential, but during my tenure as Chief Minister, I always ensured that there were no human rights violations."

What Donald Trump said in his remarks against Indian economy

Earlier today, Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said that he doesn't care what India is doing with Russia terming these nation's economy as dead. Trump's remarks came a day after he announced 25 per cent tariffs plus penalty on Indian goods, while negotiations between the two countries were still progressing.