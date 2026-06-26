'No Remorse, Confident Body Language': Accused in Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Display Cold Detachment As Investigation Deepens

New Delhi: As investigators piece together the chilling details of the murder of 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, police sources have revealed a disturbing lack of regret from the two primary suspects, Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

Despite the gravity of the crime, a calculated plot that led to Agarwal being pushed down a 400-foot gorge at Lohagad Fort, interrogators report that both suspects have exhibited ‘confident body language’ and a total absence of remorse during questioning.

Calculated ‘ghost point’ execution

The murder, which took place on June 18, appears to have been the culmination of a weeks-long conspiracy. According to police, the search history on Goyal's phone shows entry for "Vinchu Kata" (Scorpion’s Tail) at Lohagad Fort, a location notoriously known as a "ghost point" due to its treacherous, steep drops.

Goyal and Chaudhary chose a strategic location at the fort on the edge of a deep gorge. Sources say that Goyal wanted to be sure that if Agarwal was pushed down the 400-foot-deep gorge, he wouldn’t survive, which was the reason for choosing the fort for multiple visits.

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Goyal and Agarwal had visited the fort on May 31 and June 14 as well.

Digital forensic analysis has painted a grim picture of premeditation. Data from Goyal’s mobile device revealed extensive search history regarding the fort’s geography, specifically targeting videos and information detailing the "dangers" and "ghost points" of the ridge.

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Authorities believe Goyal made an initial attempt on Agarwal's life during a visit on June 14, disguising an attempted shove as a reaction to a snake. When Agarwal, an experienced trekker, managed to save himself by clinging to a tree branch, investigators believe Goyal realized she needed an accomplice to ensure the fatal outcome.

How the duo cordinated

On the day of the murder, the coordination between the two (Siya and Chetan) was precise. Chaudhary allegedly disguised himself in a hoodie and mask, going as far as leaving his mobile phone at his father's grocery shop in Pune to create an untraceable alibi.

The two communicated via pre-planned sign language at the fort, culminating in the final act that ended Agarwal’s life.

Blame game continues

While both have admitted to their respective roles in the conspiracy, a desperate blame game has emerged where Chaudhary alleges it was Goyal who delivered the final push. Goyal, on the other hand, insists it was Chaudhary who carried out the act.

Police believe the motive was rooted in the suspects' desire to be together, fueled by an alleged conflict regarding Goyal’s impending marriage to Agarwal, a union the Goyal family had heavily invested in, including booking a ₹3 crore venue in Udaipur for the wedding.

The two were in a romantic relationship and hoped to marry, but Siya’s parents opposed the union due to a disparity in the families' financial backgrounds, as the Goyals owned a successful dry-fruit business, as per reports.

‘Give harshest punishment’

The coldness of the accused stands in stark contrast to the devastation left in the wake of the tragedy. Pooja Goyal, Siya’s mother, expressed profound shock and grief, stating she was entirely unaware of Chetan Chaudhary's existence or her daughter’s alleged internal conflict.

"If anyone is at fault in this, they should be given the harshest punishment. Even if it includes my daughter," Pooja Goyal stated. "If my daughter is found guilty, then she should be thrown from the same place where Ketan was thrown."

According to the mother, there was no indication of displeasure from Siya regarding the engagement. In fact, she noted that on the night before the incident, Siya had told Ketan she did not want to go on the trek, only to be convinced otherwise by the victim’s family.