'No Respect for Time': Indian Railways To Pay ₹1.3 lakh Penalty To Passenger Who Missed His Flight Due to Late in Train

New Delhi: A train delay turned into a costly lesson for Indian Railways, one that kept ticking long after the journey ended. What began as a normal journey in August 2024 quickly turned into months of court proceedings for Odisha resident Chandi Prasad Khamari. He had booked a ticket on Train No. 12129 from Jharsuguda to Howrah on August 23, expecting a smooth trip that will make it possible him to catch a connecting flight to Guwahati at 8:05 am.

The itinerary appeared safe, with departure at 7:50 pm, and arrival at 3:55 am, leaving nearly four hours of buffer time. However, things didn't go as planned. The train left Jharsuguda two hours late and arrived in Kolkata over seven hours later than scheduled. The delay cost Khamari his flight, causing him to cancel and rebook, resulting in financial losses and considerable stress.

Railways’ Defence Falls Flat

Khamari filed a complaint with the Balangir District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission under the Consumer Protection Act. He claimed that numerous attempts to get answers from railway authorities failed, adding to his dissatisfaction.

However, the railways justified themselves by claiming that the Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA) coaching tariff guidelines do not guarantee train punctuality. They cited operational issues and even claimed that parts of the voyage were beyond their jurisdiction.

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The forum was not convinced. It decided that Indian Railways works as a single public service and cannot avoid accountability for delays unless they can clearly demonstrate special circumstances. Referring to a Supreme Court judgment in Northern Western Railway and Another v. Sanjay Shukla, the commission stressed that routine maintenance or safety checks are not valid excuses.

“The excessive delay in the train service caused the complainant to miss the flight and resulted in significant loss and mental agony,” the forum observed, holding the railways accountable.

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From ₹55,000 to ₹1.3 Lakh: How the Penalty Grew

The panel initially asked the Railways to compensate Khamari with ₹20,000 for flight-related losses, ₹30,000 for mental distress, and ₹5,000 for litigation costs.

But the story did not stop there. The railways failed to comply with the directive within the required 30 days. This resulted in a ₹500 penalty every day. The order was ignored for more than 200 days, resulting in a total of around ₹1.3 lakh. The traveler eventually received the full amount on April 19.

The panel further stated that public utilities such as railways must exert due diligence because passengers plan their itineraries with reasonable expectations of prompt service.

Public Reactions: Accountability vs Practicality

The case sparked a wave of reactions online, with users divided on what it means for the system. One user remarked, “Railways will go bankrupt if its start paying every passenger for late trains.”

Another pointed out the long road to justice: “This after how many years of fighting in court? No respect for time..board members are enjoying their perks and AC comforts”

A third highlighted systemic issues: “The biggest problem is those who fight, get justice. Rest will suffer. No Accountability, No Responsibility.”

Some supported the verdict but questioned its limits: “Great it should absolutely be accountable, but money can't pay for the visit he may be needed or was important for him”

Others questioned the planning: “seven hour delay and he was still expecting to make his flight what if he was headed to a job interview”

There were also calls for systemic reform: “There should be a portal! Everyone can’t knock courts gate.”