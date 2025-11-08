No Respite from Pollution as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' in Delhi

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning as Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading stood at 355, as of 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI at India Gate was 322. In the Palam area, the AQI recorded was 320, while in Dhaula Kuan AQI reported was 269.

A local resident, Karan Sharma, said that the pollution levels have made it difficult to breathe and urged the government to take immediate action to address the worsening situation.

"The pollution is very high. We face difficulties in breathing. No action is being taken by the concerned departments. The government should pay attention to the issue," Sharma said.

On Friday, the air quality in the national capital dipped to the 'very poor' category, with Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 312, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Thursday, Delhi's overall AQI recorded at 8 am was 271, categorised as 'poor', according to data from the CPCB.





