'No Shah Can Rule In Tamil Nadu': MK Stalin's Open Dare To BJP-AIADMK Alliance

Chennai: Challenging Union Home Minister Amit Shah 's claims that the NDA will dethrone the DMK in Tamil Nadu after next year's Assembly elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that no Shah can rule here, this is Tamil Nadu.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who confirmed BJP -AIADMK alliance for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections last week, had claimed that they will defeat CM MK Stalin-led DMK in the state and form the government will full majority.

Coming hard on the Centre, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin accuse that the government in Delhi was undermining states’ rights and misrepresenting DMK’s position on national issues.

MK Stalin reiterated that they (NDA) will not be able to come to power in Tamil Nadu. He made these remarks during a public function in Thiruvallur district.

Continuing his address at the event, MK Stalin said that the DMK was not just fighting for its rights but on behalf of other states across the country adding the power of DMK is now evident not only to the people of Tamil Nadu but to everyone across India.

Stalin further sought assurances of exemptions to NEET exam, not imposing Hindi in the state, releasing special funds for Tamil Nadu and also not reducing Tamil Nadu’s representation in the upcoming delimitation exercise.

Amit Shah confirms BJP-AIADMK alliance, vows to dethrone DMK in Tamil Nadu

Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by AIADMK chief E Palaniswami and TN BJP leader K Annamalai in a press conference, confirmed that the two parties BJP and AIADMK will contest the upcoming Assembly elections, due to held in 2026.

Amit Shah said that their alliance will defeat the DMK and form the government will full majority.

When asked about seat sharing and distribution of ministries, Amit Shah said that all these things will be decided later.

The Union Home Minister lashed out at the DMK saying it was trying to divert peoples' attention from main by invoking discussions on NEET, Three language Policy, delimitation among others.

Amit Shah also slammed the ruling DMK asking it to first answer the people of state on the various scams committed during its rule including Rs 39,000 crore liquor scam, energy scam, transport scam, money laundering scam, cash for job scam, MNREGA scam to name a few.