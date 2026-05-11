No Shortage Of Petrol, Diesel: Govt Reassures After PM Modi's 'Energy Conservation' Appeal

"There have been disruptions in the global energy supply chain across the world. Significant price volatility is being observed in the international market. However, the Government of India has taken several effective measures and has strived to ensure that fuel supplies are maintained for the common consumer with minimal inconvenience. As a result of all these steps taken, our crude oil inventory remains well-maintained. Our refineries are operating at optimum levels. There are no instances of dry-outs at any retail outlets. Nor have any dry-outs been reported at LPG distributorships. Adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available, and LPG supplies for domestic cooking purposes are being maintained. Over the past three days, 1 crore 26 lakh LPG cylinders have been delivered to households against 1 crore 14 lakh bookings. Similarly, sales of commercial LPG have exceeded 17,000 tonnes over the last three days. Sales of Auto LPG have also surpassed 762 tonnes," the Joint Secretary (Marketing and Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Sujata Sharma said.