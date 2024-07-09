Published 14:33 IST, July 9th 2024
'No Solution on Battlefield': Sources on Ukraine Conflict after US Flags Concerns
India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward to resolve the Ukraine conflict as a solution can't be found on the battlefield, official sources said after the US flagged concerns over the situation in the eastern European country.
'No solution on battlefield' India Reacts to US Remarks on Ukraine War
