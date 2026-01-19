‘No Street Lights, No Reflectors’: Six Month Old Complaint Ignored, Did Official Negligence Killed Techie? | Image: Republic

Noida: The death of a young software professional after his car plunged into a water-filled pit along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 150 has exposed glaring lapses in civic accountability, with documents revealing that residents had flagged the lack of basic road safety measures six months before the fatal incident, but no action was taken.

The techie was returning home late at night when his vehicle veered off a poorly lit road and fell into a deep water body near an under-construction site. With no street lights, reflectors, barricades, or warning signage, the stretch had long been considered accident-prone by locals.

Six Months of Silence Before a Fatality

Republic has accessed details confirming that residents of Sector 150 submitted a formal written complaint in July 2025, urging authorities to install adequate street lighting and safety reflectors along the dark stretch. The complaint highlighted the risks posed by low visibility, sharp turns, and open construction zones.

Despite the urgency of the request, the complaint remained pending for over six months, with no corrective measures implemented before the tragic accident occurred.

Fatal Night: Poor Visibility Turns Deadly

On the night of the incident, dense fog further reduced visibility. According to reports, the techie lost control of his vehicle near an unmarked curve and plunged into the water-filled pit. He reportedly tried to escape and signal for help, but the absence of lighting and delayed rescue efforts proved fatal.

Residents Had Flagged the Danger

Local residents in a formal complaint requested the authorities that the road lacked even the most basic safety infrastructure. “There were no lights, no reflectors, no barricades-nothing to indicate danger”, a resident said, adding that complaints had been raised multiple times but were ignored.

Action Only After Death

Following public outrage, the Noida Authority initiated action, including the removal of a junior engineer, Noida CEO and issuance of show-cause notices to officials responsible for road safety and maintenance in the area. However, residents argue that these steps came too late.

Questions Over Accountability

The incident has triggered sharp questions over administrative apathy and delayed response to citizen complaints. Locals are now demanding a full audit of pending safety-related complaints and strict accountability to ensure that negligence does not claim more lives.

