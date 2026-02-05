'No Such Meeting or Visit Taken Place': MEA Slams Media Report Alluding Meeting Between NSA Doval, Marco Rubio | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday slammed the media report, alluding a meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling it "baseless".

Speaking in the national capital, when asked about reports claiming of the meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Regarding the report by Bloomberg, there is absolutely no basis for that report. No such meeting or no such visit has taken place".

His remarks come after a media report had surfaced alleging of a visit by NSA Doval to the United States in September last year, aimed at ameliorating the ties between New Delhi and Washington.

MEA has firmly dismissed the reports, noting that neither any visit or any meeting had taken place between Doval and Rubio.

Also on the press briefing on Thursday, Spokesperson Jaiswal responded to the media queries on the India-US trade deal.

He recalled the positive telecom between PM Modi and US President Trump and said, "Prime Minister thanked President Trump for the reduction in reciprocal tariff. Prime Minister noted that made in India products will now be exported to United States at a reduced tariff of 18%."

He further noted, "This trade agreement will give a major boost to our exports to the United States. It will be a major boost to the labor intensive industries here in India, create new job opportunities, growth and prosperity for our people."

The optimistic sentiment was also reflected during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recently concluded visit to Washington.

He held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described his US visit as "productive and positive.

"The historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detail, with completion expected very soon, Jaishankar said.

In a post on X, the EAM said, "Concluded a productive and positive visit to the US. Thank Secretary Rubio for his warm hospitality. The historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detailing that will be completed very soon. It opens up a new phase in our bilateral ties, with vast possibilities for the relationship. Our critical mineral cooperation is also advancing rapidly. Expect engagement on strategic issues, defence and energy in the coming days. Overall, a strong momentum is evident."