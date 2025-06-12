BREAKING: No Survivors In Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight That Crashed With 242 Passengers Onboard

Updated 12 June 2025 at 18:40 IST
Ahmedabad: All 242 passengers, who were onboard the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight that crashed in Ahmedabad's Cantonment area into a medical college building, are dead.
Ahmedabad’s City Police Commissioner GS Malik has been quoted by Associated Press saying that there appears to be no survivors in Air India airliner that crashed earlier today.
“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Police Commissioner GS Malik said.
Several videos have surfaced from the site where the Air India plane crashed with 242 passengers onboard. One of the videos showed the exact moment when the Air India flight crashed just moments after it took off from the Ahmedabad airport. The plane crashed into a compound that was housing a medical college building, fearing more casualties.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was also present on the flight, has also died in the tragic plane crash. Today's incident has turned out one of the worst aviation accidents in the country.
A woman passenger who missed the Air India flight by just 10 minutes earlier today while speaking to Republic said that she was shivering when she got the news that the plane she was supposed to board had crashed.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 12 June 2025 at 17:57 IST