BREAKING: No Survivors In Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight That Crashed With 242 Passengers Onboard

Ahmedabad: All 242 passengers, who were onboard the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight that crashed in Ahmedabad's Cantonment area into a medical college building, are dead.

Ahmedabad’s City Police Commissioner GS Malik has been quoted by Associated Press saying that there appears to be no survivors in Air India airliner that crashed earlier today.

“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Police Commissioner GS Malik said.

Several videos have surfaced from the site where the Air India plane crashed with 242 passengers onboard. One of the videos showed the exact moment when the Air India flight crashed just moments after it took off from the Ahmedabad airport. The plane crashed into a compound that was housing a medical college building, fearing more casualties.

Vijay Rupani dies in Air India plane crash

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was also present on the flight, has also died in the tragic plane crash. Today's incident has turned out one of the worst aviation accidents in the country.

My body is shivering, says Woman passenger who missed Air India flight