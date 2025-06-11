No Tatkal Railway Ticket Booking From July 1 Without Aadhaar Authentication: What We Know

New Delhi: Indian railway commuters will require a mandatory Aadhaar authentication from July 1, 2025 onwards for booking tatkal tickets via IRCTC website or App. According to the Railways, the OTP based Aadhaar verification will be available from July 15 onwards.

Taking it to X, formerly Twitter, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a post that reads, “From 01.07.2025, Tatkal bookings via IRCTC-website/app allowed only for Aadhaar Authenticated users. OTP based Aadhaar verification from 15.07.2025”

“For non-Aadhaar users, PRS counter and agent booking from 15.07.2025, Tatkal bookings at PRS counters/authorised agents (YTSK) will require OTP verification sent to booking person's mobile,” the post shared by Union Minister mentioned.

For travel agents, the authorised agents cannot book Tatkal tickets in the first 30-minutes of counter opening.

﻿﻿For AC bookings, the authorised travel agents will not be able to book tickets between 10 AM to 10:30 AM while for non-AC tickets, the restriction will be from 11 AM to 11:30 AM.

Earlier on June 4, Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed that Bharatiya Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets. This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need.

The latest move by the railways is a step forward to add it to the ease of the railway commuters and transparency while booking tatkal tickets.

People have always complained that many a times when they book tatkal tickets, the portal initially show ticket availability but by time they check out, their status is shown wait-listed.

Many users have shared experiences of noticing a wait-listed status immediately upon logging into the IRCTC site to book tickets.