'No Use of Chinese Components In Military Systems': Army Issues Directive After Pakistan-China-Turkey Nexus Exposed During Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: After Army's exposure of the Pakistan-China-Turkey nexus against India during Operation Sindoor, the armed forces have issued a new directive prohibiting the use of Chinese components in any military systems.

Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance), Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh during an event in New Delhi on Friday made a statement saying during Operation Sindoor, India was fighting not one but three adversaries as China and Turkey were providing weapons to Islamabad to take on India.

China was using Pakistan during Operation Sindoor to test its military infrastructure, a fact which was revealed earlier by Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Speaking at 'New Age Military Technologies' organised by FICCI, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance), Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said, “Air defence and how it panned out during the entire operation was important... This time, our population centres were not quite addressed, but next time, we need to be prepared for that... We had one border and two adversaries, actually three.”

“Pakistan was in the front. China was providing all possible support. 81% of the military hardware with Pakistan is Chinese... China is able to test its weapons against other weapons, so its like a live lab available to them. Turkey also played an important role in providing the type of support it did... When DGMO-level talks were on, Pakistan had the live updates of our important vectors, from China... We need a robust air defence system...”

Major General GD Bakshi, while responding to Deputy Army Chief's statement that China shared live data on India assets & Turkey provided drones to Pakistan, said, “It's a very measured statement. He said that Pakistan couldn't touch India's population centres, and we were able to destroy nine terror camps in the middle of their cities. He said quite rightly that China is testing their weapons for free against advanced weapons, hence, we need to be prepared well. He also noted that we handled the situation very smartly, not prolonging the war. We had total air superiority, it would not have been bad if we had destroyed all other terror sites...”

Another Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retired), while sharing his thoughts after Deputy Army Chief's statement that Beijing shared live data on India assets & Turkey provided drones to Pakistan said, “Pakistan has no money or it has any such industry to buy or build weapons. It buys weapons from America and China - to use American weapons, Pakistan has to take permission from the US, but China sees its interest in helping Pakistan... Pakistan is a beggar country, and China sees it as if it will become one of its provinces.”