'No Use Of Staying At Place Where...': Former Union Minister RK Singh Following Resignation From BJP

Noida: Following his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Union Minister RK Singh on Sunday said that there is "no use" in staying in a party which tolerates individuals and fields candidates with a criminal background. The former minister claimed that the party's decision to give tickets to such candidates was "diminishing the party's image" and was not in its best interest.

Singh added that he has sent his resignation letter to Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda. Speaking to ANI, RK Singh said, "It has not been specified what those 'anti-party activities' are. They asked me for a showcause, and I sent my resignation to the party's national president, JP Nadda.

In my response to them, I am asking the Bihar BJP what 'anti-party activities' they are talking about. I said that people with a criminal background or those who are corrupt should not be given a ticket. Is that an 'anti-party activity'? If you give a ticket to people with a criminal background, you are diminishing the party's image. This will never be in the interest of the party."

"Giving a ticket to such people is in nobody's interest, neither national interest nor the interest of the people, not even in the interest of the party...My statement was in the interest of the party. There is no use in staying at a place where people are troubled if you question people with a criminal background," he added.

Advertisement

His resignation follows the recent suspension of RK Singh from the BJP party due to "anti-party" activities. He was suspended just a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won an emphatic victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. In a letter sent to the BJP National President, Singh stated that he had received a letter regarding the party's decision to suspend him, citing anti-party activities, and requested an explanation for why he should not be expelled. However, the letter did not specify the anti-party activities."I have received a letter forwarded by some members of the media (copy enclosed) stating that the party has decided to suspend me for anti-party activities, and asking why I should not be expelled from the party.

The letter does not specify the anti-party activities of which I have been accused. I cannot give a show cause against charges which have not been specified," he wrote in the letter. He further stated that the reason for the show cause is likely due to his statement against distributing tickets to people with a criminal background.

Advertisement

He concluded the letter saying his formal resignation from the BJP party. RK Singh, a former MP from Arrah, had been vocal about his disagreements with the party's internal dynamics and had criticised several NDA leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and JD(U) leader Anant Singh.

He also questioned the Election Commission's handling of law and order issues during the elections. The BJP's suspension notice stated that Singh's activities have caused harm to the party and fall under serious indiscipline. Along with Singh, two other leaders, MLC Ashok Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal, have also been suspended for similar reasons.

Earlier this month, Singh claimed that the state government was involved in a Rs 62,000-crore corruption scandal linked to a power project. He also posted related documents on his official X handle. Singh had also urged the Election Commission to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct, calling the situation a "failure" on the part of both the poll body and the local administration.