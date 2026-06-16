No Vulgar or Double-Meaning Songs in Bihar Anymore? Government Cracks Down on Obscene and Casteist Tracks, Warns of Strict Action

Patna: The Bihar government has issued a strong warning against playing songs with obscene, double-meaning, or caste-based material in public places and social occasions, stating that anyone who violate the regulations may face severe legal consequences.

The measure comes amid rising concern that such songs are fueling social tensions and harming public harmony across the state.

Letter Sent to DMs, SSPs and Police Officials Across Bihar

In a letter to the Home Department, Art and Culture Department Secretary Pranav Kumar urged authorities to take strong action against the playing of obscene and offensive songs at public events and gatherings.

The communication has been directed to all District Magistrates (DMs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and other relevant officials in Bihar.

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"Songs containing obscene, double-meaning, and casteist content that incite divisive sentiments are being openly played at various public places, events, markets, vehicles, marriage ceremonies, and other social and cultural programs across the state. As a result, instead of promoting mutual brotherhood and harmony in society, obscenity, violent incidents, mutual hatred, hostility, bitterness, and unrest are increasing", the letter stated.

Government Says Public Events Must Remain Respectful and Inclusive

Officials stated that songs containing vulgar language, disrespectful sentiments, or caste-related statements that may cause tensions will not be tolerated.

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The government emphasized that organisers of public programmes would be held accountable for ensuring that content played during events did not breach legal rules or social standards. Local governments and law enforcement agencies have also been urged to closely monitor such gatherings and take action as needed.

The warning applies to a wide range of activities, including cultural programs, processions, community events, celebrations, and other gatherings when music is performed in front of big audiences.

According to officials, songs with caste meanings or suggestive content can cause social divisions, generate arguments, and have a bad impact on law and order, therefore authorities must be watchful and respond immediately to complaints about objectionable content.

Issue Was Raised Earlier in Bihar Assembly

The subject had already reached the Bihar Assembly in 2023, when then-Congress MLA Pratima Kumari requested action against such content. Following the discussion, the state government stated that actions will be taken to prevent the practice.