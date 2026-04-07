No Water for 48 Hours? Parts of Delhi Face Major Supply Cut on April 8-9; Check Affected Areas

New Delhi: Several parts of the national capital are set to face water supply disruptions on April 8 and 9, as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) undertakes scheduled maintenance work across key infrastructure.

According to officials, the disruption is part of the DJB’s annual maintenance programme, which includes cleaning and flushing of underground reservoirs and servicing of booster pumping stations. The exercise is aimed at improving water quality and enhancing overall system efficiency.

Areas Affected on April 8

Residents in several north-west Delhi localities may experience low water pressure or complete supply cuts on April 8. These include:

Sultanpuri (80 Gaj)

Sector-3 Pocket-H & Sector-33, Rohini

Harijan Basti

Nizam Pur Village

Indra Jheel Colony

Garhi Randhala Village

Sector-3 Pocket-F, Sector-25 Rohini

Areas Affected on April 9

The disruption will continue into April 9, impacting additional areas such as:

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Sultanpuri (80 Gaj)

Harijan Basti, Indra Jheel Colony

Sector-4 Pocket B-6 & B-8, Rohini

Avantika Enclave

Majra Village and nearby areas

Kirari Village, Prem Nagar, Aman Vihar

Nithari Village, Mubarakpur, Karala Village

Advisory for Residents

Residents in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water in advance to meet their daily needs during the disruption period and use it judiciously to avoid shortages. The Delhi Jal Board has urged people to avoid wastage and plan essential activities accordingly.

In case of acute shortage, residents can request water tankers through the DJB helpline (1916) or other designated contact numbers. Authorities have also recommended staying updated through official announcements, as supply may take some time to fully normalize after the maintenance work is completed.

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