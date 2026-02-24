'No/ Zero Tolerance Policy': DGCA Issues Stricter Safety Measures Amid Rising Aircraft Incidents

New Delhi: Amid mounting concerns over aviation safety caused by a series of aircraft accidents in the country, from the Air India crash to the latest Redbird air ambulance crash, India’s aviation regulator has announced stricter surveillance and accountability measures.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said it will impose stringent safety rules for non-scheduled operators. Operators that fail to meet requirements for compliance could face penalties and even suspension of their licences.

The regulator also stated unequivocally that corporate responsibility is not the end of the story. These operators' senior officials will also be held accountable.

“The DGCA said accountable managers, senior leadership of non-scheduled operators will be held personally responsible for systemic non-compliances.”

Advertisement

Random cockpit audits and safety rankings

As part of the fresh regulations, the DGCA will increase surveillance and technical scrutiny of flight operations. The regulator said it will carry out increased random Cockpit Voice Recorder audits and examine aircraft technical logs to discover any unauthorised operations.

“DGCA to conduct increased random Cockpit Voice Recorder audits.” In addition, the watchdog is planning to introduce a safety ranking system for non-scheduled operators. The rankings will be published on the DGCA website.

Advertisement

New rules proposed for unruly passengers

Stricter guidelines have also been suggested by the agency to address unruly passengers on airplanes. “A 'No/ Zero Tolerance Policy' has been adopted to ensure the safety of the aircraft/persons/property and to maintain good order & discipline on board an aircraft.”

The proposed amendments would give airlines the authority to directly prohibit customers who engage in specific disruptive behaviours from flights for up to 30 days without awaiting the outcome of an impartial committee.

In order to handle such accidents and submit them to the DGCA, airlines will also need to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Different levels of flying bans

The aviation regulator said bans will vary depending on the seriousness of the violation. Passengers placed under Level 1 violations may face a ban of up to three months. Level 2 violations can lead to a six-month ban, while serious Level 3 and Level 4 offences might result in bans of two years or more.