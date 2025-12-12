'Nobody Called Me!': Siddaramaiah Loses His Cool, Snaps At Reporters Over Questions on Delhi Visit | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: Amid reports of intensifying power struggle in Karnataka for the Chief Minister's post, CM Siddaramaiah lost his cool and snapped at reporters as they asked him if he has been summoned to New Delhi on December 19.

A video of the incident showed the Chief Minister losing his composure and pointing a finger at the reporters.

He snapped at them, saying, "Nobody has called me or said anything." He further asked, "Did they tell you? Why are you unnecessarily asking whether they told me or called me?"

This comes amid a speculated power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar over the change of Chief Minister in Karnataka. It has been reported that top Congress leaders are set to meet in New Delhi to resolve the power tussle. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have reportedly been called to Delhi for this.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, said that there is no tussle for the CM's post in the state. "As of now, there will be no change," he stated.

What Led To The Power Tussle In Karnataka?

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections of 2023 with a thumping majority. Following the win, a rumoured ‘power-sharing' agreement was reached between Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. It is reported that the agreement was finalised at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Advertisement

According to the agreement, Siddaramaiah was to be the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the first 2.5 years of the tenure won in the elections. Siddaramaiah had reportedly agreed to resign one week before completing the 2.5 years, paving the way for D. K. Shivakumar to take over the CM's post for the remainder time.