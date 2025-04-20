Nobody Should Learn History From Rahul Gandhi: BJP MP Mocks LoP Over Claim On Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya has mocked Rahul Gandhi , stating that nobody should take history lessons from him. This came after the Congress leader, during a podcast-style conversation with another party leader, claimed that Mahatma Gandhi was thrown out of a train in England and that his great grandfather, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, avenged it by throwing out some Britishers in Allahabad now Prayagraj.

Rahul Gandhi and Sandeep Dikshit (son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and a Congress leader) interacted in a podcast conversation.

During the interaction, as claimed by BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya, Rahul Gandhi was speaking about his great grandfather, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and how he avenged against Mahatma Gandhi being thrown out of a train.

The BJP leader expressed disappointment upon hearing Rahul Gandhi's claim that Mahatma Gandhi was thrown out of a train in England and mentioned that he was removed from a train in South Africa.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya wrote, “I watched this interview with curiosity because Rahul Gandhi was speaking about his great grandfather, Pandit Nehru. However, I was very disappointed when I heard him say (at 2 mins 40 secs) that Mahatma Gandhi was thrown out of the train in England. I recorded the video on my other phone so that they don’t edit it out to cover it up later. I have also captured the auto-caption on YouTube, which reflects what Rahul Gandhi exactly says. Nobody should learn history from Rahul. Even a person like me, who is not highly educated, knows Gandhi was thrown out of the train in South Africa. Sad that the Nehru Centre people, and all the intelligent Congressmen, and Sandeep Dikshit, who is a very nice person, did not spot this error before releasing the video.”

Regarding Rahul Gandhi's claim that his great grandfather Pandit Nehru avenged Mahatma Gandhi by throwing out some Britishers in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), the BJP leader said, “Rahul Gandhi also says in the video that his great grandfather and his cousins went to Allahabad railway station to throw out some Britishers from first-class compartments to avenge Gandhi Ji’s humiliation. In June 1893, when Gandhi Ji was thrown out of the train in South Africa, Pandit Nehru was only 4 years."