‘Nobody Wants To Share Power With Minorities’: Owaisi During Constitution Debate In Parliament

New Delhi: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, while speaking in the Parliament on the Constitution, raised the issue of minorities saying that the minorities are being suppressed in India. Owaisi quoted BR Ambedkar, a remark given during the submission of a memorandum of the Constitution in March 1974, stating that unfortunately, the situation of minorities has not changed even after over 75 years.

He said that the issue of minorities being oppressed by the majority in India continues even after 75 years. Owaisi pointed out that many people do not want minorities to have a share in power.

He also mentioned how Maulana Azad, during the time of the Constituent Assembly, felt as though he was in prison due to the challenges faced by minorities.

Furthermore, Owaisi referred to the 2007 Sachar Committee report, which recommended that Muslims should be able to win seats in Parliament and should have better representation. He asserted that the rights guaranteed in the Indian Constitution, like Articles 25, 26, 30, and 21 as fundamental rights, should be available to all minorities and underprivileged groups.

Sharing his own experiences, Owaisi said his daughters are being stopped from wearing hijabs in schools and colleges. He also condemned acts of violence, such as attacks on people accused of eating beef.

He criticised the BJP's version of nationalism, saying it was different from true Indian nationalism. Owaisi reminded people of past acts of violence like the 1993 Mumbai riots and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying that things have not changed much since then.