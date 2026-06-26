'Nobody Will Be Spared... Those Playing With Sanatan Will Be Punished': CM Yogi Vows Strict Action In Ram Temple Donation Theft

New Delhi: In a move signaling a severe crackdown on irregularities following allegations of theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern ultimatum, asserting that those who exploit the faith of the people will face the full force of the law.

Following the filing of a formal FIR and the initiation of a criminal probe into the alleged mishandling of temple donations, the Chief Minister emphasized that his administration remains committed to transparency and the protection of the sanctity associated with Lord Shri Ram.

Facts laid bare

Addressing the developments, Chief Minister Adityanath reiterated the promise he made on June 19, vowing that the truth regarding the donations would be fully revealed.

With the investigation now moving into the formal prosecution stage following the submission of a report by a specially constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT), the CM made his stance clear stating, "Action commenced the moment the SIT report was submitted. I had promised that the truth would be fully revealed- that the facts would be laid bare. No one who trifles with the faith of Sanatan Dharma will be spared."

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Furthermore, in a stinging rebuke aimed at political detractors, the Chief Minister highlighted what he described as a hypocritical shift in narrative from those now criticizing the management of temple affairs.

"Those making malicious attempts do not have noble intentions," Adityanath stated. "These are the very people who had rejected Ram and questioned his very existence. They fielded armies of lawyers to oppose the Ram Janmabhoomi movement; they belong to the same camp that ordered firing upon Ram devotees. Today, they claim that faith has been trifled with."

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Zero tolerance for irregularities

The Chief Minister emphasized that when the public remains vigilant, progress and accountability are inevitable.

He underscored that the administration is operating with a "no one will be spared" policy, indicating that the ongoing investigation could reach beyond the initial suspects to include prominent figures if evidence of complicity is found.

Sources within the government suggest that the crackdown is intended to send a clear message that the administration will not tolerate any corruption that threatens the dignity and decorum of the Ram Temple.

As the investigation progresses, authorities have pledged that the legal proceedings will be as swift as they are comprehensive, ensuring that those who played with the faith of the public are brought to justice.

8 arrests made

The Uttar Pradesh Police have named eight individuals in the FIR registered in connection with the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings made by devotees at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

All eight accused in the Shri Ram Temple embezzlement case have been formally arrested by the Ayodhya police, who had previously taken them into custody. All eight accused arrested in Ram Mandir donation case will be presented before Ayodhya District Court.

The eight accused named in the FIR are:

Tinnu Yadav

Anukalp Mishra

Lavkush Mishra

Manish Yadav

Subhash Srivastava

Avinash Shukla

Karunesh Pandey

Ramashankar Mishra

Why the row

The action followed the preliminary inquiry report submitted by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, who serves as an ex officio member of the trust.

The SIT was formed on June 13 after the trust requested an impartial probe into claims that cash and jewellery donated by devotees had gone unaccounted for.

During the investigation, the team questioned several people, including Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust secretary Champat Rai.

The trust, constituted on February 5, in the year 2020, after the Supreme Court verdict cleared the path for construction, is estimated to have received about Rs 3500 crore in cash donations since inception, along with jewellery and other offerings.

The controversy first gained traction on June 7, when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav cited reports that crores of rupees from temple donations were missing and urged courts to take suo motu cognisance.

After the FIR was registered, he took to X and questioned the investigation process, alleging that under the BJP government “the small fish will be punished while the big fish will be spared”.

Akhilesh Yadav went further, claiming that people were saying the SIT process may have been used to erase evidence before the FIR and to decide “which big fish to save and whom to implicate”. He also suggested that the SIT report appeared to have been prepared in advance and the investigation was shaped to fit predetermined conclusions.

Responding to the earlier allegations, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Alok Kumar accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of trying to extract political mileage ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.