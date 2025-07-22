Noida: All Schools and Colleges Are closed on July 23 Due To Kanwar Yatra Movement

Updated 22 July 2025 at 17:49 IST
Noida: Anticipating massive footfall and traffic disruptions caused by the Kanwar Yatra, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) authorities have declared a local holiday on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. All schools and colleges from Classes 1 to 12 will remain closed.
The Kanwar Yatra, a major Hindu pilgrimage, draws lakhs of devotees walking with holy water from the Ganga to offer at Shiva temples.
Authorities expect heavy traffic congestion, especially on major roads and school bus routes.
The closure is a precautionary measure to ensure student safety and smooth movement for pilgrims.
Majority of schools to conduct online classes on July 22 and 23 to maintain academic continuity. Physical classes will resume on July 24.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories and alternate routes to manage congestion during the yatra.
Timing: Restrictions are active from 9 AM to midnight July 22.
These roads will be affected
Suggested Diversions
Vehicles from Hanuman Mandir to Tis Hazari via Ring Road: Diverted through Yamuna Marg, Raj Niwas Marg, Rajpur Road, Dr. Karnwal Road, Baraf Khana Chowk.
Vehicles from Tis Hazari to Yudhister Setu: Rerouted via Kashmiri Gate Metro, Ring Road, Hanuman Mandir, Outer Ring Road, Akshardham Mandir, NH-24.
Traffic Movement From Noida to Faridabad/Delhi
Commuters may use road no. 13 - Mathura Road/Faridabad Bypass Road.
Published 22 July 2025 at 17:49 IST