Noida: All Schools and Colleges Are closed on July 23 Due To Kanwar Yatra Movement

Noida: Anticipating massive footfall and traffic disruptions caused by the Kanwar Yatra, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) authorities have declared a local holiday on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. All schools and colleges from Classes 1 to 12 will remain closed.

Noida Schools Closed…

The Kanwar Yatra, a major Hindu pilgrimage, draws lakhs of devotees walking with holy water from the Ganga to offer at Shiva temples.

Authorities expect heavy traffic congestion, especially on major roads and school bus routes.

The closure is a precautionary measure to ensure student safety and smooth movement for pilgrims.

Majority of schools to conduct online classes on July 22 and 23 to maintain academic continuity. Physical classes will resume on July 24.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories and alternate routes to manage congestion during the yatra.

Timing: Restrictions are active from 9 AM to midnight July 22.

These roads will be affected

Yudhister Setu to Shahdara (via Tis Hazari) – No buses or commercial vehicles allowed.

(ISBT Kashmiri Gate to Tis Hazari) – Entry of commercial vehicles barred.

Lothian Road (GPO Chowk to ISBT Kashmiri Gate) – Movement of commercial vehicles prohibited.

GT Road (Keshav Chowk to Yudhister Setu) – Closed from July 21, 8 AM to July 23, 8 AM.

Agra Road & Yamuna Bridge Road – Heavy traffic due to Kanwar pilgrim movement.

Suggested Diversions

Vehicles from Hanuman Mandir to Tis Hazari via Ring Road: Diverted through Yamuna Marg, Raj Niwas Marg, Rajpur Road, Dr. Karnwal Road, Baraf Khana Chowk.

Vehicles from Tis Hazari to Yudhister Setu: Rerouted via Kashmiri Gate Metro, Ring Road, Hanuman Mandir, Outer Ring Road, Akshardham Mandir, NH-24.

Traffic Movement From Noida to Faridabad/Delhi