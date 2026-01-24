Noida Death Case: Fresh Video Shows Fire Dept Officers Descending Into Water With Ropes As Techie Waves Phone Flashlight

Noida: In a fresh development in the Noida techie death case, a video of the Noida fire department team on their way to the accident spot to provide assistance to Yuvraj Mehta has gone viral. The final moments of the 27-year-old whose car plunged into a deep water-filled pit, has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, fire department officers and personnel are seen descending into the water with ropes and a boat. The video has come to light in the backdrop of several allegations levelled against the disaster relief team, claiming that they were hesitant to enter the water in darkness and amid intense fog.

In the viral clip, firefighters were seen searching for Mehta amid fog using flashlights. A large number of bystanders and police vehicles were also seen present at the site. This three-minute video, going viral, is also in contradiction to the delivery agent's claim, who had earlier stated that the relief personnel were ill equipped, and were hesitant to step in.

The footage also showed the Noida techie's final desperate call for help using his phone's flash light from the top of his car for two hours before he drowned.

Advertisement

Forensic Data

After repeated calls pointing out at the administration's laxity in conducting the rescue operation, authorities are now using digital footprints and forensic data to reconstruct the final hours of the victim. A Special Investigative Team (SIT), led by Additional Director General of Police (Meerut Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar, is reviewing CCTV footage from multiple locations, including a bar in Gurugram where Mehta reportedly attended an office party, and traffic cameras along the Mahamaya Flyover.

The team is also investigating Mehta's phone, which he used to call his father and share his WhatsApp live location. Forensic teams are also examining the car's dashcam. A chip from the dashcam has also been sent for forensic analysis.

Advertisement

Investigators are banking on the vehicle's onboard camera footage to find out what happened during the final moments of the crash, and what actually triggered the incident. The team is also investigating the exact moment Mehta's phone went dead. This forensic timeline is expected to determine if the device went off owing to water damage or if a lack of signal at the bottom of the pit, cut off his final lifeline.

Forensic experts have also measured the road width, the 90-degree turn near ATS Le Grandiose, and the structural integrity of the damaged boundary wall. This data will be used to find out whether "speeding" (as initially claimed by police) or "gross negligence in site barricading" (as alleged by the family) was the primary cause.

Evidentiary exercise

Earlier on Friday, the SIT recorded statements from over 100 individuals across the Noida Authority, Fire Department, Dial 112, and emergency rescue teams like the SDRF and NDRF in connection with the case. Police findings shared with the SIT, including all call logs and data showing that Mehta's phone was active between 11:45 PM and 12:25 AM, have reportedly led the police to hold the Noida Authority responsible in their official report.