sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL Auction | Devendra Fadnavis | Sambhal Unrest | India vs Australia | Parliament Session | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Noida DM Orders Closure of Schools on November 26 Amid Rising Pollution

Published 19:40 IST, November 25th 2024

Noida DM Orders Closure of Schools on November 26 Amid Rising Pollution

The Noida District Magistrate (DM) on Monday ordered the closure of schools in Noida till November 26th amid increasing air pollution and surging AQI.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi pollution
Noida DM orders closure of schools amid rising pollution | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Noida: The Noida District Magistrate (DM) on Monday ordered the closure of schools in Noida till November 26th amid increasing air pollution and surging AQI.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:40 IST, November 25th 2024