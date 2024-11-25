Published 19:40 IST, November 25th 2024
Noida DM Orders Closure of Schools on November 26 Amid Rising Pollution
The Noida District Magistrate (DM) on Monday ordered the closure of schools in Noida till November 26th amid increasing air pollution and surging AQI.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Noida DM orders closure of schools amid rising pollution | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Noida: The Noida District Magistrate (DM) on Monday ordered the closure of schools in Noida till November 26th amid increasing air pollution and surging AQI.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:40 IST, November 25th 2024