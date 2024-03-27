The expressway will also help in accommodating the surge in population owing to flourishing corporate presence. | Image:ani(Representative image)

Noida: A study has been conducted for a new expressway to decongest the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The study, carried out by Noida Authority, RITES, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and the irrigation department, came out with a proposed 32km-long highway along the Yamuna Pushta Road.

The proposed highway will serve as a bypass for the existing Noida Expressway. It will also help in accommodating the surge in population owing to flourishing corporate presence. The proposed highway is slated to span from Sector 94 near the Delhi border at Kalindi Kunj to Sector 150 near Greater Noida, with a connectivity link to the Yamuna Expressway.

This new project is specifically planned to manage the anticipated influx of commuters with the airport’s operational debut in October.

Despite the availability of a 11-km stretch of the Pushta Road since June 2014, it remains underutilized due to its infrastructural limitations. It prompted the authorities to look into the feasibility of the new route. To address the issue, a nine-member panel, led by additional CEO Sanjay Khatri and comprising officials from NHAI, the irrigation department, and RITES, was constituted in November last year.

The committee carried out a survey on December 29 to examine the cross-sectional and longitudinal details of the proposed expressway, alongside the crucial factors governing its alignment.

With further site inspections in the pipeline, consultations with NHAI, UP Irrigation Department, and RITES were underway.

It is expected that the new route will significantly boost connectivity to various residential sectors along the river, including 128, 135, 150, 151, and 168, as well as Greater Noida.

Moreover, to facilitate seamless travel, two rotaries are also being planned at both ends of the proposed expressway.

