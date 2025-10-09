Updated 9 October 2025 at 19:06 IST
Noida Horror: Speeding Land Rover Defender Crashes into Six Vehicles Near Gulshan Mall, Driver Arrested
A Land Rover Defender lost control in Noida, crashing into six vehicles near Gulshan One29 Mall. Driver Sunil taken into custody; no casualties reported. Police investigate.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Noida: A speeding Land Rover Defender went out of control late Wednesday night and rammed into six vehicles, including five four-wheelers and one motorcycle, near Gulshan One29 Mall in Sector 129, police said. Several vehicles were damaged in the collision, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.
The driver, identified as Sunil, a resident of Sector 100, Noida, has been taken into custody. The vehicle, which bears a VVIP registration plate with the number 1111, has been seized for further legal action, the Noida Police Commissionerate stated.
The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Expressway Police Station, whose team rushed to the spot after receiving information and ensured the driver was detained safely. Authorities are investigating the case, and the police have urged motorists to adhere to speed limits and drive cautiously to prevent similar accidents.
In a separate incident in Hyderabad, a major accident occurred on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) when a speeding car collided with another vehicle that had applied sudden brakes. The impact caused a chain collision involving six cars, damaging several vehicles and injuring a few people. The accident led to heavy traffic congestion on the ORR. Rajendra Nagar traffic police immediately responded to the scene to restore normal traffic flow.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 9 October 2025 at 19:06 IST