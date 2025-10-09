Noida Horror: Speeding Land Rover Defender Crashes into Six Vehicles Near Gulshan Mall, Driver Arrested

Noida: A speeding Land Rover Defender went out of control late Wednesday night and rammed into six vehicles, including five four-wheelers and one motorcycle, near Gulshan One29 Mall in Sector 129, police said. Several vehicles were damaged in the collision, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The driver, identified as Sunil, a resident of Sector 100, Noida, has been taken into custody. The vehicle, which bears a VVIP registration plate with the number 1111, has been seized for further legal action, the Noida Police Commissionerate stated.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Expressway Police Station, whose team rushed to the spot after receiving information and ensured the driver was detained safely. Authorities are investigating the case, and the police have urged motorists to adhere to speed limits and drive cautiously to prevent similar accidents.