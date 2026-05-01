Noida International Airport In Jewar To Start Commercial Flights From June 15

Noida: Noida International Airport (NIA) on Friday announced that the much-awaited airport in Jewar will start commercial flight operations from June 15, 2026.

The start of services follows the inauguration of the airport by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the receipt of approval for the Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, which confirms that the airport's security framework, systems and operating procedures are in place in line with regulatory requirements, ahead of the launch of commercial services.

IndiGo To Operate 1st Flight

IndiGo will operate the first flight from Noida International Airport, marking the start of scheduled passenger services. This will be followed shortly by Akasa Air and Air India Express. Further details on schedules, destinations, and passenger services will be shared in due course.

Developed to meet the growing demand for air travel, Noida International Airport combines modern terminal infrastructure, efficient operations and strong multimodal connectivity. The airport is designed to offer a smooth passenger journey while supporting airlines with reliable and cost-efficient operations.

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The commencement of commercial operations represents an important step in strengthening regional connectivity, supporting economic development and creating new opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment across the wider region.

Connectivity

The Noida International Airport is strategically located. It is at a road distance of about 72 km from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, 40 km from Noida, 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram and 130 km from Agra.

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The upcoming greenfield airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, which will enhance domestic as well as international connectivity to and from Delhi NCR, Noida and Western UP.

As per a government press release, Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle-free metro service. All major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport.

The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and airport in only 21 minutes.