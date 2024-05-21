Advertisement

Noida: A businessman who was kidnapped from Haryana's Ballabhgarh was rescued by Noida Police after a dramatic car chase in the early hours of Tuesday. The man was found with his hands tied up behind him on the back seat of his own Scorpio car and there were also some injury marks on his body. The victim has been identified as Rajeev Mittal, son of Ramprasad Mittal, resident of Mukesh Colony police station in Haryana's Ballabhgarh district, police said.

The police from Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida who were out on patrol with mobile force saw a suspicious black-coloured SUV at Noida Zero Point, which started picking up speed when the police chased it, said a release from Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate.

Subsequently, the car hit a divider and four people alighted from the vehicle and ran away leaving the victim in the car, the release added.

A video of the police rescuing the abducted man and untying his hands while he can be seen seated on the back seat of a car has also surfaced online.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Greater Noida Police rescues a business abducted from Ballabgarh, Haryana.



(Source: Greater Noida Police) pic.twitter.com/ctjMTVEhIa — ANI (@ANI)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said, “Rajeev Mittal, resident of Haryana's Ballabhgarh left his residence to receive someone from the Delhi airport at around 1 am. He was kidnapped by four people on his way who were on their way to Delhi. Seeing the police, the kidnappers got scared and hit the divider. Subsequently, they left the vehicle, took the keys and ran from the spot. The police present at the spot rescued him and taken him to a nearby hospital for primary medical care.”

"The victim is fine and his family has been informed. We are investigating the case," he added.