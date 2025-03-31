Noida Lamborghini Accident: Accused’s Father Claims Son Reported Issues in Car Moments Before Crash

New Delhi: In a new development in the Noida Lamborghini accident case, the father of the accused, Deepak, came forward with a statement claiming his son had reported issues with the supercar just moments before the crash.

The accident, which took place near an under-construction complex in Sector 92, saw a red Lamborghini Huracan, owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, strike two pedestrians at high speed. The victims, labourers from Chhattisgarh , sustained leg fractures but were reportedly out of danger.

According to Jai Kishan, the father of Deepak, his son had made a video call just a minute before the accident, informing him about a problem with the car. Deepak, a car dealer, was in Noida to test drive the luxury vehicle at the time of the incident.

“My son didn’t even drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes. His house was just 100 meters away from the accident site,” Jai Kishan told Republic.

He further stated that Deepak had acted responsibly after the accident. “He immediately called 108 and ensured the injured were taken to the hospital. He also informed the police about the incident.”

Highlighting their willingness to assist the victims, Jai Kishan added, “We were ready to help the injured in whatever way possible.” The accident sparked discussions about road safety and high-performance vehicles being driven on city streets.

Noida Lamborghini Accident

According to the FIR, Jharkhand workers Dijna Ravidas and Shambhu Kumar were resting by the roadside in Noida’s Sector 94 after a long day’s work when a speeding luxury car suddenly rammed into them. The shocking incident drew fellow workers to the scene, with a widely circulated video capturing one of them confronting the driver. "Have you learnt too many stunts? You know people have died?" the worker asked. The driver responded, "Koi mar gaya idhar? (Someone died here?)." As others shouted for the police to be called, he stepped out of the car, saying, "Halka sa race diya (I just accelerated lightly)." The injured workers were rushed to a hospital.

